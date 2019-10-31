DFW Sees First Freeze of the Season Thursday Morning

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded its first freeze of the season Thursday morning.
This is the ninth earliest freeze on record. Thursday’s morning low of 30 degrees makes it the second coldest Halloween on record. The previous record was 29 degrees set in 1993. The earliest freeze we have ever seen was on Oct. 22, 1998.
A second light freeze is possible Friday morning. Make sure you take the necessary freeze precautions! Protect your plants and make your pets have a warm shelter. Remember to turn off sprinklers to avoid frozen sidewalks and streets.
Most freezes occur in North Texas during the month of January. During the winter season, DFW averages 33 days with temperatures at or above freezing. The average date of the first freeze is Nov. 22.
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.