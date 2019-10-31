DFW Sees First Freeze of the Season Thursday Morning

Children are twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween. There are tips for costumes that parents should be aware of, such as not wearing all-black. Kids in car seats should take off puffy costumes so that they will stay safe and secure in the case of a crash. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded its first freeze of the season Thursday morning.

This is the ninth earliest freeze on record. Thursday’s morning low of 30 degrees makes it the second coldest Halloween on record. The previous record was 29 degrees set in 1993. The earliest freeze we have ever seen was on Oct. 22, 1998.

A second light freeze is possible Friday morning. Make sure you take the necessary freeze precautions! Protect your plants and make your pets have a warm shelter. Remember to turn off sprinklers to avoid frozen sidewalks and streets.

Thursday’s morning low of 30 degrees makes it the second coldest Halloween on record.



Most freezes occur in North Texas during the month of January. During the winter season, DFW averages 33 days with temperatures at or above freezing. The average date of the first freeze is Nov. 22.

Most freezes occur in North Texas during the month of January.



Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety