Another Round of Severe Weather Forecast for Southern Plains
Weather Connection

Another Round of Severe Weather Forecast for Southern Plains

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Officials closed schools, evacuated military aircraft and issued high-water warnings Monday with another round of severe weather potentially including tornadoes forecast for the Southern Plains.

    KFOR-TV's live broadcast can be seen in the player below.

     

    School districts in Oklahoma City, nearby Norman and elsewhere canceled classes as forecasts also call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (128 kph) in Oklahoma. A flood watch is in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail also are forecast for West Texas where school districts in Abilene and elsewhere were sending students home early.

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City evacuated several planes to other military installations in anticipation of storm damage. Meanwhile, state workers in several Oklahoma counties were being sent home early on Monday, the sixth anniversary of a tornado in Moore, south of Oklahoma City, that killed more than 20 people.

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement that the state emergency operations center is activated and urged motorists not to drive around barricades or into flooded roadways.

    In Oklahoma City, emergency management officials opened the Multi-Agency Coordination Center, an underground bunker on the city's northeast side that serves as a clearinghouse for coordinating information about severe weather events and other major emergencies.

    Some flights at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were canceled to avoid damage to aircraft and the possibility of extended delays elsewhere.

    The National Weather Service placed several counties under a tornado watch, calling it a "particularly dangerous situation." The weather service said the storm system will move later Monday into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.

    It's the latest round of severe weather to strike the region after a spate of tornadoes raked the Southern Plains on Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread damage and some people injured.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

