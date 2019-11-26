Get Ready for a Wet and Chilly Thanksgiving

A cold front moves through North Texas tonight, bringing a return to cooler and wet weather. Expect the daily chance for rain late Wednesday through early Saturday. (Published 2 hours ago)

A cold front has moved through North Texas is ushering in chillier air. This will set the stage for rain chances to be in the forecast into Saturday morning.

A low chance of showers will exist Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry. A high rain chance will exist Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning. There will be additions chances of rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday morning.

For Thanksgiving, the highest rain chances will be located from DFW to the north and west. Lower rain chances are expected to the east of DFW.

Thanksgiving will be a chilly day with occasional rain. The highest chances will be in the morning, with the rain tapering to patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 50s.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 70s for Friday and Saturday with a chance of a few showers and storms. Strong storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday. Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be dry.

