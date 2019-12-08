After a mild Sunday with temperatures in the lower 70s, we will keep the mild air around one more day before a strong cold front arrives Monday afternoon. We will reach the lower 70s again Monday afternoon, but we will drop to the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Wind chill values will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s Tuesday morning as well. (Published 4 hours ago)

As the new work and school week begins, we will have the breezy and mild weather continue for one day before a strong cold front dives into North Texas.

It will send temperatures from the lower 70s Monday afternoon down into the middle 30s by Tuesday morning. That means most of us will experience a 35-40 degree temperature drop in a little more than 12 hours!

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

The cold air will be moving in as rain begins to develop Monday night. The rain will spread across North Texas. For most of the morning hours, we will be dealing with a cold rain without any frozen precipitation (sleet or snow). But there will be a chance for some snowflakes or sleet pellets to mix in during the morning hours.

Now, before you go running to the store to stock up on supplies, let me be perfectly clear: Both air and ground temperatures will be above freezing. So, IF we see any sleet or snow, no accumulation is expected and the impact from any frozen precipitation will be minimal. Roads will be wet, not icy.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

The precipitation will move out of DFW by noon Tuesday and out of all of North Texas by 2 p.m. We will see the clouds break up before the sun goes down, but it's still going to be a cold day with afternoon temperatures holding in the middle 40s. Make sure you have a coat, hat and gloves with you if you're going to be outside for a longer period of time.

