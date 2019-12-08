A Few Flakes May Fly, But Mainly Just Cold and Wet Tuesday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

A Few Flakes May Fly, But Mainly Just Cold and Wet Tuesday Morning

Roads will be wet, but not icy, for the Tuesday morning commute

By Brian James

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    DFW Forecast: Mild Monday, Then a Cold and Wet Tuesday

    After a mild Sunday with temperatures in the lower 70s, we will keep the mild air around one more day before a strong cold front arrives Monday afternoon. We will reach the lower 70s again Monday afternoon, but we will drop to the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Wind chill values will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s Tuesday morning as well. (Published 4 hours ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    As the new work and school week begins, we will have the breezy and mild weather continue for one day before a strong cold front dives into North Texas.

    It will send temperatures from the lower 70s Monday afternoon down into the middle 30s by Tuesday morning. That means most of us will experience a 35-40 degree temperature drop in a little more than 12 hours!

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    The cold air will be moving in as rain begins to develop Monday night. The rain will spread across North Texas. For most of the morning hours, we will be dealing with a cold rain without any frozen precipitation (sleet or snow). But there will be a chance for some snowflakes or sleet pellets to mix in during the morning hours.

    Now, before you go running to the store to stock up on supplies, let me be perfectly clear: Both air and ground temperatures will be above freezing. So, IF we see any sleet or snow, no accumulation is expected and the impact from any frozen precipitation will be minimal. Roads will be wet, not icy.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    The precipitation will move out of DFW by noon Tuesday and out of all of North Texas by 2 p.m. We will see the clouds break up before the sun goes down, but it's still going to be a cold day with afternoon temperatures holding in the middle 40s. Make sure you have a coat, hat and gloves with you if you're going to be outside for a longer period of time.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices