A Change in the Weather Coming Next Week

North Texas didn’t see much rain during the spring months and drought conditions have returned. Here is the latest drought monitor.

Drought Monitor as of June 7, 2018

Photo credit: NOAA

Moderate drought conditions have reappeared in parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, while other areas are abnormally dry.

North Texas is about to get a much needed change in the weather pattern.

This weekend an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will approach the Texas coast. Moisture will stream into North Texas and areas of heavy rain will be possible Sunday through Wednesday.

Here are the rain chances:

Sunday, Father’s Day- 20 percent

Monday- 40 percent

Tuesday- 40 percent

Wednesday- 20 percent



With the additional cloud cover and rain temperatures will also be below normal. Highs will be in the upper 80s early next week.

