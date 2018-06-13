A Change in the Weather Coming Next Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

A Change in the Weather Coming Next Week

By Samantha Davies

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A Change in the Weather Coming Next Week
    NBC
    File photo.

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    North Texas didn’t see much rain during the spring months and drought conditions have returned. Here is the latest drought monitor.

    Drought Monitor as of June 7, 2018
    Photo credit: NOAA

    Moderate drought conditions have reappeared in parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, while other areas are abnormally dry.

    North Texas is about to get a much needed change in the weather pattern.

    This weekend an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will approach the Texas coast. Moisture will stream into North Texas and areas of heavy rain will be possible Sunday through Wednesday.

    Here are the rain chances:

    Sunday, Father’s Day- 20 percent
    Monday- 40 percent
    Tuesday- 40 percent
    Wednesday- 20 percent

    With the additional cloud cover and rain temperatures will also be below normal. Highs will be in the upper 80s early next week.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices