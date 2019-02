A message in a bottle has been found on a Texas beach -- more than 55 years after it was sent out to sea.

Candy and Jim Duke found it along Padre Island National seashore near Corpus Christi.

Instructions on the bottle said to break it, but they fished out the message instead. The bottle is one of nearly 8,000 released in the Gulf of Mexico by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries from 1962 to 1963 as part of a study of water currents and the movement of shrimp.