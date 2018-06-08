First Major Pacific Hurricane of 2018 Forms Off Coast of Mexico - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
First Major Pacific Hurricane of 2018 Forms Off Coast of Mexico

By Keisha Burns

Published 2 hours ago

    Hurricane Aletta, the first major hurricane of the season went from a 70 m.p.h. tropical storm overnight, to a Category 4 hurricane Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 140 m.p.h.

    Aletta began as a tropical depression south of Mexico earlier this week, (Tuesday night) before rapidly reaching tropical status Wednesday morning. It then turned into a hurricane early Thursday afternoon, before strengthening into a major hurricane early Friday morning.

    Fortunately, Aletta is no threat to land and is expected to track west-northwest well south of the Mexico coastline into the weekend.

    It’s expected to weaken and become a tropical storm on Sunday.

