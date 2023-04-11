Spring Allergy Season Winding Down Soon

You've likely noticed that nasty film of yellow-green tree pollen all over your car or patio furniture over the past few weeks. What's even harder to ignore are the watery eyes, runny nose, and all the misery that comes from seasonal allergies.

It has been a particularly rough spring for allergy sufferers with the high tree pollen levels. If you're in that group, you'll be glad to know that spring allergy season has just about peaked.

Since most of the trees in North Texas are reaching full bloom, airborne tree pollen will gradually subside in the coming weeks. This is welcome news for many.

As we head toward May, tree pollen drops off dramatically. In fact, the months of June, July, and August are the least active months for pollen in North Texas.

However, we're not completely out of the woods during the summer months, as the focus shifts to grass pollen. It can cause allergy symptoms of its own (although typically to a lesser extent).

Then in the fall, of course, it's all about the ragweed... and then the dreaded mountain cedar returns in the winter. These seemingly year-round allergies in North Texas cause even more rounds of misery for allergy sufferers.

Of course, the best way to manage seasonal allergy symptoms is to avoid the allergens altogether by limiting your time outdoors. (Don't forget to change your indoor air filters every 6 months either). If limiting your time outside isn't an option, consider over-the-counter medication or a prescription from an allergist.

Many people find also relief with allergy shots or immunotherapy treatment.

So before the next onslaught of allergies hits in the fall, hopefully, you can enjoy the reprieve coming our way in the next couple of months. It's time to breathe-free again (at least for a little while)!