Severe storm chances in North Texas on Thursday

North Texas will see periodic storms on Thursday through Saturday

By Adrienne Vonn and Hannah Jones

A chance for strong to severe storms arrives Thursday across North Texas. Make sure you are staying weather-aware as the storms roll in!

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance of thunderstorms will occur late afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the upper 70s.

A cold front will sweep across North Texas for the end of the week, with cooler temperatures returning. Unsettled weather sticks around Friday a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and highs in the 60s.

Dry skies and some sunshine will return just in time for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday.

