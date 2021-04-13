Science With Samantha: What Does ‘Chance of Rain' Mean?

When you hear that there is a chance for rain in North Texas, what exactly does that mean?
It can be confusing because everyone seems to have a different idea of what rain chances mean.
According to the National Weather Service, it means there is a chance of receiving at least 0.01” of rain for the area forecast at a specific time.
For example, if we are forecasting a 40% chance for rain between 1-3 p.m. in North Texas, it doesn’t mean 40% of the area will see rain. Everyone in North Texas has a 40% chance of getting some rain between 1-3 p.m.