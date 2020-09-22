Science with Samantha

Science with Samantha: Sept. 23 – Defying Gravity

Defying Gravity

By Samantha Davies

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Materials:

Paper towels

Water

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 5 mins ago

Texas Ballet Theater to Host Dracula-Themed Event at Coyote Drive-In

Food Coloring

Clear Cups

Experiment: 

Fill the cups almost to the top with water. Add a few drops of food coloring to half of the cups. Use a variety of colors!

Line up the cups alternating between ones with and without food coloring. 

Fold paper towels so the width fits in the cups. 

Place paper towels in the water connecting the cups. 

Wait and watch the water move up the paper towels and make a rainbow!

The Science: Capillary action is what makes the water moves up through the paper towel. This is the same process that allows trees to get water through the ground to travel up through their roots. Paper towels are made from fibers found in plants called cellulose.

This article tagged under:

Science with Samanthagravity
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us