Science with Samantha: Sept. 23 – Defying Gravity

Materials:

Paper towels

Water

Food Coloring

Clear Cups

Experiment:

Fill the cups almost to the top with water. Add a few drops of food coloring to half of the cups. Use a variety of colors!

Line up the cups alternating between ones with and without food coloring.

Fold paper towels so the width fits in the cups.

Place paper towels in the water connecting the cups.

Wait and watch the water move up the paper towels and make a rainbow!

The Science: Capillary action is what makes the water moves up through the paper towel. This is the same process that allows trees to get water through the ground to travel up through their roots. Paper towels are made from fibers found in plants called cellulose.