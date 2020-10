Materials:

A plate in a light color

Water

Black pepper

Liquid dish or hand soap

Fill the plate with water. Sprinkle in black pepper. Stick your finger in it.

The pepper will stick to your finger and you will notice you cannot get the pepper out to clean the water.

The pepper simulates the germs on your hands.

Now put soap on your finger and then put it in the water. Watch as the pepper runs away from your finger to the edge the edge of the plate.