Science With Samantha: Oct. 21 — Cola and Mentos

This week on Science with Samantha, I’m teaming up with Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC). We are performing a fun science experiment that can also be used to stimulate your emotions. Tiana Johnson, a therapist at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, is guiding us through this week's science fun.

Materials needed:

Mentos

Bottle of Coka-Cola soda

An outside space- this experiment gets messy!

The mission of Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) is to improve the lives of abused children in Dallas County and to provide national leadership on child abuse issues. The only agency of its kind in Dallas County, DCAC provides a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach to the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse cases. In their last fiscal year, DCAC read over 28,000 reports of child abuse and provided services to over 7,300 children and their non-offending family members. For more information, visit dcac.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.