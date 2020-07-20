Science With Samantha – July 22, 2020

This week, Science with Samantha will feature a joint Instagram Live with Teach for America and chemistry teacher Kendall Reitz at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

Due to the joint live session, Science with Samantha will not be seen on Facebook this week. If you follow @SDaviesNBC5 on Instagram, you will get a notification when the live experiment begins.

Teach For America identifies top leaders across the country and then places them in some of the most underserved, low-income schools. Teach For America believes potential is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. Teach For America leaders fight to give every child the opportunity to succeed. Kendall Reitz is a Teach For America DFW corps member.

It has been hot in North Texas, so this week Samantha and Ms. Reitz will use that heat to their advantage! Join them in making a solar oven and cook s’mores!

Materials needed:

For the Oven

Cardboard box with attached lid. Lid should have flaps so that the box can be closed tightly. Box should be at least 3 inches deep and big enough to set a pie tin inside.

Aluminum foil

Clear plastic wrap

Glue stick

Tape

Stick (about 1 foot long)

Ruler or straight-edge

Box cutter or Xacto knife

For the Smores