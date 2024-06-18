Science with Samantha: Dallas Arboretum summer science program

Nestled along the shores of white rock late, the Dallas Arboretum covers 66 acres and is one of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in the DFW metroplex. Each year thousands flock here to walk, picnic and soak up all nature has to offer.

It is also a hot spot for learning! The children’s garden is host to “summer science adventures” and a variety of camps to keep kids learning, all summer long.

For more information check dallasarboretum.org.

NBC DFW NBC 5's Samantha Davies learns about Dallas Arboretum summer science programs.