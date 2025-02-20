Record cold to spring-like warmth in less than a week

Arctic air has settled into North Texas this week breaking temperature records. Wednesday, February 19 was the coldest afternoon on record for that day. The lowest high ever recorded was 31 degrees, but yesterday DFW Airport only reached 28 degrees making it the lowest high temperature on record.

This morning, February 20, the low was 12 degrees, smashing the old record low of 19 degrees. We will likely have another day with a record low high temperature. The record high for the day is 35 degrees and we are only forecasting a high of 30.

DFW Airport fell below freezing around 5 p.m. on February 18th and we are not expected to get above freezing until Friday afternoon. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, DFW Airport has been below freezing for 40 hours.

In true Texas fashion, get ready for a big weather change! A warming trend gets underway over the weekend. Next week will feel more like spring!

Overnight low temperatures will continue to be below freezing through Saturday morning. Nights next week will not have any freezes.

Highs by Monday will be in the low 70s. Expect mid-70s by Tuesday. Highs in the mid-70s are more typical of mid-April rather than late February. Long-range forecast models into early March keep North Texas warmer than normal.