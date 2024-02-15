North Texas lakes

Recent rain fills many area lakes, drought level continues drop

Since November, drought intensity for most of North Texas has dropped from "moderate" to "none"

By Adrienne Vonn

Lake-Grapevine
NBC 5 News

After a wet start to the year, lake levels have risen across North Texas.

DFW Airport has already picked up over five inches of rain so far this year, which is 1.30" above normal.

Many lakes across North Texas are nearing 100% full. Six months ago, Lake Arlington was only 68% full and as of Thursday, it's at 100% capacity.

The latest drought monitor data shows only a few locations near the Red River and to our southwest dealing with abnormally dry conditions. Since November, the drought in North Texas has dropped in intensity from moderate to none. A small area near Montague County remains abnormally dry.

While a few spotty showers are possible on Friday afternoon, dry conditions are expected across much of the region through next week.

You can find the updated forecast here.

This article tagged under:

North Texas lakesweather
