Much Needed Rain Comes This Week With a Severe Weather Threat

The middle of this week is setting up to be very wet

As drought conditions settle into North Texas some much-needed rain is in the forecast. Tuesday through Thursday will offer rain chances to all of the area.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, with a higher chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a chance for severe weather as thunderstorms develop. The day we are most likely to see strong to severe thunderstorms will be Tuesday. Some storms could also be strong Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed western parts of North Texas under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.

You can turn off the sprinklers this week. Some of the rain will be heavy and when you total up all the rain, we are expecting it could be as much as two to three inches in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The highest rainfall totals will be north of DFW where three to four inches could fall near the Red River.

Rain and thunderstorm chances come to an end Thursday night into early Friday morning. Friday and this upcoming weekend will feature dry weather with sunshine.

