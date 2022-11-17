WHEN TO WATCH THE LEONIDS METEOR SHOWER IN NORTH TEXAS

The Leonids Meteor Shower is expected to peak, Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Leonids are coming from the constellation Leo the Lion in the east, but they should be visible across the entire sky.

The meteors are small bits of dust and debris from Comet Tempel-Tuttle as it passes Earth. This debris and dust are slamming into our atmosphere at 158,000 mph, the fastest of any meteors during the year.

WHERE DO I LOOK TO SEE THE LEONIDS METEOR SHOWER IN NORTH TEXAS?

Here are some tips to help you view the meteor shower:

Find an area well away from urban lights. (Away from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex)

Come prepared for cold weather. Bring a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair. (Temperatures will fall into the lower to upper-30s)

Be prepared to look up at any point in the sky for a long period of time. (Clouds will start to increase by Friday daybreak)

The Leonids can be viewed any place on Earth, except for Antarctica.

HOW TO SEE FLY-BYS OF THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION IN NORTH TEXAS

The International Space Station will be moving across the North Texas sky into the weekend.

Expect a Thursday night flyby at 6:36 p.m. and a Saturday night flyby at 6:37 p.m. Both events will happen for 5 minutes in different points in the sky. The station will appear as a fast-moving star across the night sky.

The International Space Station circles the Earth at 250 miles up at 17,100 mph. Astronauts aboard the station witness 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.