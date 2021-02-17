How Much Snow Did We Get In North Texas?

We had back-to-back rounds of mainly snow across most of North Texas over the past few days.

Without melting in between, the snow we received late Tuesday and early Wednesday added to the layer of snow already on the ground from Sunday and Monday.

The first round certainly had more of a kick and generally produced a lot more snow than the second round. Here are snow totals from the first round of snow on Sunday and Monday.

The heaviest amounts fell northwest and southeast of DFW with widespread totals of 3-5 inches within the Metroplex. To the southeast, Gun Barrel City measured the most with 9.5” falling by Monday afternoon.

The second storm system that came in late Tuesday didn’t have nearly as much strength nor as much moisture to work with as it moved through North Texas.

The result, as you would expect, was considerably less snow. Here are the snow totals (so far) from the second round of snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

We don’t have as many snow totals as we do from the first round of snow, but generally lesser amounts across the board. The most snow fell northeast of DFW with Bonham and Honey Grove picking up 6 to 7 new inches of snow.

If you’re a fan of the snow, you better enjoy it while it lasts. Much warmer returns to North Texas by this weekend.

