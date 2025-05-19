Two Palo Pinto County school districts are temporarily shut down after suffering damage from Sunday's tornadic storms, officials say.

The Gordon Independent School District announced Monday that it would be closed for the rest of the week after its schools were "significantly damaged" by this weekend's high-speed winds and rain. The Santo Independent School District also said it would be closed on Monday due to storm damage and asked parents to check the district's website for updates.

On Facebook, Gordon ISD said that while they appreciate offers to help with cleanup, they asked everyone to stay off school grounds at this time.

Gordon ISD said they are working with insurance adjusters to follow the correct cleanup procedure, and are gathering resources for the community at the school.

"If you need anything, please let us know and we will try our hardest to help out our neighbors in need," Gordon ISD said. "You all are top priority over structures, please reach out if you need anything."

Gordon ISD said it will publish updates on the closure and post any community needs on its website.