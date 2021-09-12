tropical storm nicholas

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas Forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico

By Associated Press

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana on Sunday through midweek.

Over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches can be expected Sunday into Monday.

