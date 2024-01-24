February to start with warm temperatures

After the arctic blast earlier this month, Mother Nature will bring warmer weather back to North Texas as we start the month of February.

Above normal temperatures are expected to grip the Lonestar State starting next week. Highs will climb into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Low temperatures will also be slightly milder. So far this winter season, DFW Airport has only recorded 14 freezes. No additional freezes are expected within at least the next 10 days.

Normal high temperatures for the beginning of February typically fall in the upper 50s. As we move into mid and late February the normal highs climb into the low and mid 60s.

While there aren't any additional arctic intrusions in the near future, February can bring a variety of extremes to the DFW Area. So continue to check back for updates!