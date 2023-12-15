El Nino on track to be one of the strongest on record

El Nino conditions are currently in place in the tropical Pacific. As of now there is a 54% chance that this El Nino event will end up being historically strong. NOAA says this year’s El Nino could rank in the top 5 for strongest on record. NOAA monitors sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. This is a map of ocean temperatures compared to the long term average. The areas in red are much warmer than normal, helping scientists determine the strength of the El Nino.

Source: NOAA

Our current El Nino is expected to end between April and June.

This is the first time in four years we have and active El Nino heading into the winter months. The impacts of El Nino typically lead to a wet and cool winter in North Texas.

Every El Nino is different, so the impacts may not always be the same. Climate change can also alter the impacts. Temperatures have been on the warm side for this time of year in Texas and warmer than normal temperatures are expected to continue through December.