Drought continues to expand across North Texas

While some locations picked up beneficial rain on Sunday, drought conditions continue to expand across much of North Texas.

DFW Airport was one of the many locations that did not see rain on Sunday. The last measurable rainfall at DFW Airport was 0.32" on July 16. So far this month, only a trace of rain has been recorded and we're running over 9 inches below normal for annual rainfall.

Currently, this summer is ranked as the fourth driest on record with only 1.25" of rain reported since June 1st.

In last week's drought monitor, extreme drought now stretches from Denton to Comanche. Exceptional drought continues to expand southwest of the Metroplex.

Drought monitor released on August 24

Unfortunately, no rain is expected in North Texas through the next week.