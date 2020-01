A hotel suffered damage after strong winds blew through Irving.

NBC 5 reporter Meredith Yeomans took photos of a Hilton Garden Inn hotel after it had been damaged after Friday evening's storms.

Wind blew siding and insulation off part of the Irving hotel located near Interstate 635 and the President George Bush Turnpike.



Nearby, wind toppled an 18-wheeler on 635, trapping the driver. Crews had to break a window to get him out.

No injuries were reported.