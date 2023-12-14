Beneficial rain arrives early Friday

Much-needed rain is on the way! Our next system arrives early Friday, spreading widespread rain across North Texas. No flooding or severe weather is expected but a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

This rain will be very beneficial as drought conditions continue across the region. Moderate and severe drought still stretches from the Red River to areas west of Fort Worth.

So far this month we've only recorded a trace of rain at DFW Airport. Annually, we are still 9.58" below normal for precipitation.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Rain will begin early Friday morning and last through most of the day, eventually exiting the entire area by Friday night. Upwards of 0.50" to 1.50" of rain will be possible.