Severe Storms Possible Late Week in North Texas

Another round of severe weather is possible Thursday night into Friday

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Severe storms may develop late Thursday ahead of an advancing dryline and cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has areas North and West of DFW included in a slight risk (level 2) for severe weather.

Large hail will be the primary threat as storms push into North Texas. A few storms could also produce damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out but the overall threat looks relatively low.

Continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast and make sure you are weather-aware from Thursday night into Friday.

