Severe Storms Possible Late This Week in North Texas

Gusty winds and hail will be possible with a line of storms expected in Dallas-Fort Worth by Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas North and West of DFW included in a slight risk (level 2) for severe weather Thursday evening into Friday morning.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said forecast models on Tuesday night showed the greatest chance for storms arriving in North Texas before sunrise Friday, reaching western counties at about 6 a.m. Forecast models show storms moving out of the area by midday.

Large hail will be the primary threat as storms push into North Texas. A few storms could also produce damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out but the overall threat looks relatively low.

Continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast and make sure you are weather-aware from Thursday night into Friday.