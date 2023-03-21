forecast

LIVE RADAR: Slight Chance of Rain Remains, Sunny and Mild This Afternoon

Sunshine and highs in the 70s expected this weekend after Friday's rainy start

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

A severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of North Texas expired at 9 a.m. after gusty winds with heavy rain from a line of severe thunderstorms pushed through Dallas-Fort Worth Friday morning.

A slight chance of rain continues until around noon, but Friday afternoon will turn mostly sunny and mild with a high of 76.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Adrienne Vonn said the weekend looks nice with sunshine and high temperatures climbing into the 70s.

