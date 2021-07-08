‘I Want My Money Back': Customers Complain About ‘Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit in Dallas

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit hasn’t opened in Dallas yet, but some ticketholders are already complaining.

Canadian company Lighthouse Immersive, which is producing the highly-anticipated exhibit, delayed the Dallas opening from June 17 to Aug. 7. About 46,000 tickets were sold for dates when the doors won’t be open — tickets that now have to be rescheduled or refunded.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In some cases, neither happened, leaving ticketholders in the dark about the status of the show.

Corey Ross, the co-producer of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, says in an interview with The Dallas Morning News that anyone with a ticket for a postponed date was given three options via email or text: take an assigned new exchange date, change the assigned date or get a refund.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.