The Ultimate Backyard Movie Night

Everyone loves a good movie night when you’re laying out on the couch with the family. What if you swapped the indoors for the outdoors? Lifestyle Expert, Stacie Krajchir-Tom, explains what you need to host to ultimate backyard movie night.

DECOR: Grab your throws, beanbags, blankets or anything that feels cozy and bring it outside. Don’t worry about how it looks. It’s all about how it feels!

FOOD: Create a popcorn, candy and snack concession stand. You can take a tray and line it up with goodies just like you might see at the movie theater.

PROJECTOR: CINEMOOD is the ultimate portable projector. You can also bring your laptop outside and prop it up on a table for a more cost-effective option.

SEATING: A simple solution for seating is grab your beach, camping or patio chairs and throw a blanket over them.

DRINKS: Create a self-serve drink station. You can create a signature drink for the kids and the adults.

MOOD: Take your holiday lights and string them across the yard. Or bunch them up in a glass bowl and they will create a beautiful glow.