The Best Thanksgiving Meals To-Go in North Texas

From smoked turkey legs stuffed with dressing to turkey and gravy flavored soda, North Texas restaurants are making it easier this Thanksgiving by providing ready-made takeout dinners. Texas Today executive producer, Jessica Grose, has rounded up some of these popular Thanksgiving meals to-go to help alleviate the stress of cooking. We promise, you and your family won't be disappointed!

Fearing's Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas

Fearing's Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton will be offering a customizable Thanksgiving to-go meal for 10 people. Some items from the menu include a whole roasted turkey in autumn herbed butter, buttery whipped mashed potatoes and even a sweet potato soufflé with candied pecans and marshmallows. All orders must be submitted by November 19th. Pick-up dates are November 23rd and 24th.

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que

Smoke John's Bar-B-Que Thanksgiving stuffed turkey legs have returned! These ginormous turkey legs are stuffed with dressing and served with sides of gravy and cranberry sauce. Purchase a 2-pack for $34.95 or a 4-pack for $69.95.

Logan's Roadhouse

This Thanksgiving Logan's Roadhouse is offering a holiday special for only $99. The holiday feast comes with a 4 lbs. prime rib, choice of two classic sides, a large family-sized house salad, a dozen rolls and a Mississippi brownie for dessert. Logan's will be open on Thanksgiving for guests to pick-up their feast or dine-in.

Refined Hospitality Concepts

Refined Hospitality Concepts' take and bake meals offer five entrée options that will feed from 4 to 8 people. An a la carte menu features Thanksgiving favorites including whipped sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. Orders can be placed now through November 23rd.

Ten50 BBQ

Ten50 BBQ, the popular Richardson barbecue spot, is offering a Thanksgiving menu for family-style smoked meats, sides by the gallon and homemade desserts. Pre-order is available now through December 31st. Please allow 72-hour notice when ordering.

Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda’s Turkey & Gravy Soda aims to deliver the traditional Thanksgiving entrée in liquid form. Turkey & Gravy helped put the company on the map when it debuted in 2003. It has since been among Jones’ most-requested flavors – more for a gag than for drinkability. Limited supplies available.

World Market

Create a festive vibe this fall with World Market's affordable Thanksgiving décor! They’ve got ideas for your table setting, from a stylish Thanksgiving centerpiece to chic dinnerware. Place an autumnal wreath on your front door to welcome guests and scatter scented pumpkin décor and fall candles throughout your space for a warm, cozy ambiance.