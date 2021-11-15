The Best Thanksgiving Meals To-Go in North Texas

From smoked turkey legs stuffed with dressing to turkey and gravy flavored soda, North Texas restaurants are making it easier this Thanksgiving by providing ready-made takeout dinners. Texas Today executive producer, Jessica Grose, has rounded up some of these popular Thanksgiving meals to-go to help alleviate the stress of cooking. We promise, you and your family won't be disappointed!
Fearing's Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas
Fearing's Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton will be offering a customizable Thanksgiving to-go meal for 10 people. Some items from the menu include a whole roasted turkey in autumn herbed butter, buttery whipped mashed potatoes and even a sweet potato soufflé with candied pecans and marshmallows. All orders must be submitted by November 19th. Pick-up dates are November 23rd and 24th.
Smoke John's Bar-B-Que Thanksgiving stuffed turkey legs have returned! These ginormous turkey legs are stuffed with dressing and served with sides of gravy and cranberry sauce. Purchase a 2-pack for $34.95 or a 4-pack for $69.95.
This Thanksgiving Logan's Roadhouse is offering a holiday special for only $99. The holiday feast comes with a 4 lbs. prime rib, choice of two classic sides, a large family-sized house salad, a dozen rolls and a Mississippi brownie for dessert. Logan's will be open on Thanksgiving for guests to pick-up their feast or dine-in.
Refined Hospitality Concepts' take and bake meals offer five entrée options that will feed from 4 to 8 people. An a la carte menu features Thanksgiving favorites including whipped sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. Orders can be placed now through November 23rd.
Ten50 BBQ, the popular Richardson barbecue spot, is offering a Thanksgiving menu for family-style smoked meats, sides by the gallon and homemade desserts. Pre-order is available now through December 31st. Please allow 72-hour notice when ordering.
Jones Soda’s Turkey & Gravy Soda aims to deliver the traditional Thanksgiving entrée in liquid form. Turkey & Gravy helped put the company on the map when it debuted in 2003. It has since been among Jones’ most-requested flavors – more for a gag than for drinkability. Limited supplies available.
Create a festive vibe this fall with World Market's affordable Thanksgiving décor! They’ve got ideas for your table setting, from a stylish Thanksgiving centerpiece to chic dinnerware. Place an autumnal wreath on your front door to welcome guests and scatter scented pumpkin décor and fall candles throughout your space for a warm, cozy ambiance.