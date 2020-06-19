Surprise Your Dad With The Perfect Father's Day Gift

Father’s Day is this weekend! Still not sure what to get dad? Texas Today has rounded up some last-minute gift ideas for dad. All gifts are local and can be purchased before Sunday.

Bullzerk

Bullzerk is one of the bestselling gift shops in North Texas. They’ve created clever DFW-related sayings that they print on items like T-shirts, hoodies, hand-sewn patched hats and more.

T-shirts ($23.00)

Hats ($27.50)

MORE: bullzerk.com

TX Whiskey

Now through Father’s Day TX Whiskey is offering 20% off select TX merch and custom gifts for dad. They even do free engraving on limited edition bottles and personalized gift sets for dad.

TX Blended Whiskey 750 mL ($40.00)

MORE: frdistilling.com

Wild Acre Fort Worth

How about some tasty craft beers from Wild Acre Brewing in Fort Worth? These guys have so many flavors to choose from and their brewing tours are so fun.

Wild Care Texas Beer 6PK-12oz Cans ($8.49)

MORE: wildacrebrewing.com

Panther City Vinyl

Panther City Vinyl in Fort Worth is an independent retail music store that provides an awesome selection of vinyl records and other music accessories.

Original Beatles 1978 Collection ($99.00)

Vinyl Records ($19.99)

MORE: panthercityvinyl.com

Fly Barbershop

Fly Barbershop has the best grooming products for dad. From pomade to shaving cream, an awesome Dopp kit perfect for travelers, and they even have scented candles.

FLY No. 1 Pomade - All-Day Strong-Hold Pomade ($18.00)

FLY No.2 Pomade - Medium-Hold Pomade ($18.00)

FLY No.4 Shaving Crème ($18.00)

FLY Transit Candle - Vanilla & Sandalwood Scented ($32.00)

FLY Dopp Kit - 100% Leather, Vinyl Lined and Foil Stamped “FLY" ($98.00)

MORE: Flybarbershop.com

Harper & Jones

Based in Dallas, Harper & Jones focuses on handcrafting wardrobes with bench-made garments of style, character and quality. They aim to inspire each client to own their individuality.

Shrunken Bison Duffle Bag ($1,300.00)

Pocket Squares ($80.00)

Ties ($150.00)

Belts ($300.00 - $800.00)

MORE: harperandjones.com

M.L. Leddy’s

M.L. Leddy’s continues to set the standard in the finest handmade custom boots and saddles, designer and tailored Western clothing. The perfect gift for dad on Father’s Day.

Red Brown Sombra Calf Skin ($1,570.00)

Liver Chestnut Crocodile Skin Boot ($7,195.00)

MORE: leddys.com

Perry’s Steakhouse

How about a nice dinner to treat your dad on his special Day? Perry’s Steak House & Grill has the perfect feast for Father’s Day.

Locations in Frisco, Grapevine & Uptown Dallas

Opening early at 11:00 a.m. with dine-in and to-go specials

Deluxe Cedar Plank Smorgasbord To-Go ($150) Appetizers: (2) oz. Wagyu Meatballs, (4) Applewood Bacon-wrapped Shrimp Brochette, (4) 2.5 oz. Lamb Lollipops Entrees: 12 oz. Grilled Salmon, 12 oz. Redfish, 4 oz. Sliced Chicken Breast, 16 oz. Caramelized Prime Rib Family Style Sides: Brussels Sprouts, Whipped Potatoes, Macaroni and Cheese



MORE: perryssteakhouse.com