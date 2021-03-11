St. Patrick's Day Inspired Cocktail

Chef Dean Fearing from Fearing's Restaurant stops by the Texas Today studio to shake things up with an Irish-themed cocktail that has a little history tied to it!

Saint Snakeless Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Jameson

¾ oz Apple/Mint/Caraway/Clove/Sage Syrup

½ oz Lemon Juice

¼ oz Green Crème De Menthe

Directions:

All of the above ingredients are added to a smaller shaker, and then a larger shaker is filled ¾ of the way with ice. Put the shakers together and then shake until the shakers become lightly frosted. Remove the smaller shaker, and then place the Hawthorne strainer into the larger shaker. Strain the drink into a glass. Garnish with one sage leaf.

Apple/Mint/Caraway/Clove/Sage Syrup Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups Motts No Sugar Added Apple Juice

1 cup sugar

¾ tsp caraway seeds

5 cloves

40 sage leaves

20 mint leaves

Directions:

Bring the apple juice, caraway seeds, cloves, sage leaves, and mint to a boil in a pot. Once boiling, add the sugar and whisk until the sugar is dissolved (around 15 seconds). Strain through a chinois, and then bottle.