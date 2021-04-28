Lifestyle expert, Josh McBride helps spruce up your spring routine with his latest list of must-have products.

Neutrogena

Makeup Remover Wipes

Our gentle, ultra soft makeup remover wipes effectively wipe away bacteria and dissolve 99.3% of your most stubborn makeup, even waterproof mascara - for clean, fresh looking skin in just one simple step. It leaves skin thoroughly clean with no heavy residue, so there's no need to rinse! Plus they’re gentle enough to use around the sensitive eye area, even if you wear contacts.

Febreze

Fade Defy PLUG

Febreze Fade Defy PLUG Air Freshener stays true to its name, delivering a first day fresh that lasts a full 50 days (on low setting). Ready to hit refresh and be an A+ odor eliminator? Just refill the Febreze Fade Defy PLUG and plug it into any outlet in any high-traffic area of your home… the kitchen, bathroom, or anywhere else odors like to linger. Bonus? When it's time for a refill, the automatic air freshener will let you know with its handy low-level indicator light.

NIVEA

Nourishing Botanical Blossom Body Wash

We believe in the little things and all the big things they add up to. While your body wash may play a small part in your life, we know it can make a big difference on your skin. That’s why we enriched NIVEA Body Wash with a little bit of goodness. NIVEA Body Wash with Nourishing Serum leaves skin looking healthy and feeling nourished, while gently cleansing. The sweet floral scent brings delight to your shower and leaves skin nicely fragranced.

Saint Liberty Whiskey

Saint Liberty Whiskey recognizes unsung women heroes by showcasing a real bootlegger and her story on each bottle of Saint Liberty Whiskey.

HomeWorx BY Harry Slatkin

Deemed the "king" of home fragrance by The New York Times, Harry Slatkin is recognized worldwide as a leading expert in the home fragrance industry. HomeWorx is the finest in luxury lifestyle fragrance for your home. Known for our 4-wick 18 oz. candles, HomeWorx are the world's best candle, guaranteed.