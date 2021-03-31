Spring Beauty Must-Haves

As the season changes, so do our beauty routines. Lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar shares a list of her favorite products you must add to your spring routine.

CBD For Life

CBD foot Cream $20

Your feet bear the brunt of your body weight—all day, every day. Give them the relief they deserve with our calming, cooling and comforting Foot Cream. A blend of sole-soothing CBD and therapeutic essential oils, it’s specifically formulated to help soothe and soften overworked feet.

Olay

Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash with Retinol $7.99

Olay Cleansing and Renewing Body Wash, with its rich and creamy lather, infuses your skin with premium skin care ingredients. Supercharged with Retinol and Vitamin B3 Complex, this nourishing body wash revitalizes and quenches thirsty skin for long-lasting hydration.

Rinse-Off Body Conditioner With Retinol $5.99

Olay Rinse-off Body Conditioner works overnight to stop dry skin before it starts, and before you even get out of the shower. Flaunt healthy-looking, gorgeous skin all day long with this skin-quenching, in-shower body conditioner. After cleansing, massage on this renewing body conditioner, then rinse, and pat dry. This formula is infused with the good stuff, like retinol and Vitamin B3 Complex, so you won’t need to apply moisturizer out of the shower—unless you want to.

The Lip Bar

Just a Tint 3in1 Tinted Skin Conditioner $17

Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner with SPF is a sun protector + complexion perfector + skin moisturizer in one. The perfect marriage of skin care and a flawless complexion, Just a Tint keeps your skin healthy and glowing with hyaluronic acid for all day hydration and SPF 11 to help protect you from sunburn. Available in eight easy-to-use, easy-to-match shades. So easy to wear, you'll barely know it's there.

Oralgen NuPearl

32x Advanced Teeth Whitening System $59.95

Peroxide-Free ORALGEN NuPearl.32x uses natural, effective ingredients paired with LED technology to deliver a brighter smile without the use of bleach or other chemicals. ORALGEN NuPearl.32x uses NuBright™ LED Technology, advanced botanical whitening gel, and natural peppermint oil to attack stains and discoloration while keeping enamel safe. It's the best way to get a professionally whiter smile, naturally.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Peel $58

An all-over body polishing treatment that visibly improves the look of ingrown hairs, KP, and dry skin, and helps reduce the appearance of body blemishes and uneven skin tone.

Lights Lacquer

It was all a dream Collection $9.50 per bottle

Lights Lacquer is "7-Free" meaning it's free from a lot of toxic chemicals used in other polishes. In other words, it's better for you and your nails.