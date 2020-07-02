Set Sail This 4th Of July Weekend

With many 4th of July events canceled, Texas Today reached out to some local North Texas businesses to help you celebrate the 3-day holiday weekend. Located in Grand Prairie, TX, Lynn Creek Marina offers a variety of fun water activities for all ages, including everyone's favorite, The Big Kahuna!

LynnCreekMarina.com

DÉCOR: Visit your local Michaels store for the best assortment of red, white and blue decorations.

Michaels.com

WATER FLOATS: Funboy makes a variety of pool floats, kiddie pools and backyard summer essentials for adults who refuse to grow up.

Funboy.com

FOOD: Creative Cuisine Dallas offers a full catering menu perfect for any event. Make sure to book them for some delicious food.

CreativeCuisineAndEvents.com

DRINKS: Stay hydrated this summer season with Pop Up Bar in Fort Worth. They can pop-up at any party to make the tastiest cocktails and mocktails.

Pop Up Bar

BEACH TOWELS: Lands' Ends is an American lifestyle brand that customizes beach towels and other products. They recently opened their first standalone store at the Centre at Preston Ridge in Frisco.

LandsEnd.com

PARTY ACCESSORIES: Don’t forget about custom party accessories like sunglasses and Tumblr’s. They’re sure to keep you cool this summer.

ProImprint.com