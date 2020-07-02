Set Sail This 4th Of July Weekend

With many 4th of July events canceled, Texas Today reached out to some local North Texas businesses to help you celebrate the 3-day holiday weekend. Located in Grand Prairie, TX, Lynn Creek Marina offers a variety of fun water activities for all ages, including everyone's favorite, The Big Kahuna!
DÉCOR: Visit your local Michaels store for the best assortment of red, white and blue decorations.
WATER FLOATS: Funboy makes a variety of pool floats, kiddie pools and backyard summer essentials for adults who refuse to grow up.
FOOD: Creative Cuisine Dallas offers a full catering menu perfect for any event. Make sure to book them for some delicious food.
DRINKS: Stay hydrated this summer season with Pop Up Bar in Fort Worth. They can pop-up at any party to make the tastiest cocktails and mocktails.
BEACH TOWELS: Lands' Ends is an American lifestyle brand that customizes beach towels and other products. They recently opened their first standalone store at the Centre at Preston Ridge in Frisco.
PARTY ACCESSORIES: Don’t forget about custom party accessories like sunglasses and Tumblr’s. They’re sure to keep you cool this summer.