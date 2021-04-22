Save Time With Healthy Meal Prep Delivery

Life can get busy and sometimes we all sacrifice healthy meal options for convenience. Now you can have both! Kristin, Vivian and Jessica roundup their favorite meal prep delivery options available in North Texas.

Snap Kitchen

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Founded in 2010 in Austin, Snap Kitchen provides healthy, handmade meals for busy people. Snap was established on the principle that real food should be convenient and delicious, and we live for making healthy meals that people will be excited to eat. Six or twelve meal plan subscription boxes now available to be shipped to 44 states and growing!

Sakara Life

LIFE-CHANGING NUTRITION - Meals/products are backed by cutting-edge nutrition science and traditional healing wisdom to give your body what it needs to thrive.

INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST - To ensure peak nutrition, freshness and deliciousness, we source all of our ingredients from trusted suppliers and organic farms that use healthy, sustainable agriculture practices.

Daily Harvest

Our food is built on organic, whole, fruits + vegetables. Because we believe good food, that is both nourishing and delicious, starts with the dirt. We work directly with our farmers to grow the best produce, harvest it at the right time, and freeze it all at the source to lock in that amazing flavor and unmatched nutrition. This way, as you incorporate more fruit + vegetables into your life, your food actually nourishes, on a level that you can feel.

The Good Kitchen

The Good Kitchen has made it easy to heat-and-eat delicious, high quality, prepared meals that can be delivered wherever and whenever you want them. We make sure our farmers and producers meet the highest ethical and sustainability standards. From there, we artfully craft all of the ingredients into delicious, chef-driven meals that are as tasty as they are healthy. All you have to do is heat, eat and enjoy.