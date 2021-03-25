Products to Help You Sleep Better

According to the American Sleep Association, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder for 30% of adults. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares products that will ensure you catch some much needed ZZZ’s!

Natural Escape from My Green Mattress

If you’re looking for a new mattress, the Natural Escape from My Green Mattress has all the bells and whistles – it’s made at a family-owned company in the Midwest. The mattresses are hypoallergenic, made from certified organic cotton, wool, and Dunlop latex allowing it to naturally resist the things that can make us feel unwell, like dust mites, mold, and bacteria. Its supportive innerspring targets pressure points on shoulders and hips that can cause pain and circulation problems. The company also offers organic accessories to assist with healthy sleep including waterproof organic cotton mattress protectors and silky 600-thread counts organic cotton sheet sets.

Katie Kime Dallas Toile Pajama Set

Look and feel amazing while you sleep in these light and airy Katie Kime pajamas. Inspired by the Big D, this hand-illustrated Dallas Toile print features Big Tex and the Texas State Fair, Jerry World, classic big Texas hair, Margretta’s Miron Crosby cowboy boots, and the iconic staple of the Dallas skyline, the Reunion Tower. Celebrate your Texan pride with this one of a kind Dallas Toile.

Kindroot SNOOZE

Sometimes, you need some help falling asleep. Kindroot SNOOZE, which can be found online at Thrive Market, is a sweet lavender vanilla-flavored lozenge with naturally occurring melatonin, which promotes sleep, and ashwagandha, which encourages calmness. Kindroot combines the sensory benefits of aromatherapy and healing properties of plants. SNOOZE can be taken as one or two lozenges 30 minutes before bedtime.

Good Pharma Rest Assured Herb & Jujube Seed Infusion

The Good Pharma Rest Assured Herb & Jujube Seed Infusion is a caffeine-free, tea infusion that contains supportive botanicals blended with a proprietary Rxtract™. These alchemized particles encourage rest and vitality through a potent serving of Traditional Chinese Medicinals and other key ingredients. With code Good15, save 15 percent off from March 7-31.

LensDirect Nighttime Glasses

If you’re looking at screens at night, the answer is yes! Looking at our screens can not only cause eye strain and eye fatigue, but it makes it incredibly difficult for many of us to fall and stay asleep. LensDirect Nighttime Glasses are available in prescription and non-prescription, help to combat eye strain by blocking harmful HEV rays emitted from digital screens while increasing melatonin secretion. While you’re scrolling away in bed, put these on to protect your eyes and ensure a more peaceful nights’ rest.