Plan the Perfect Memorial Day Bash in Your Backyard

This three-day weekend means paying tribute to our fallen military men and women. In the past it included parades or outdoor festivals, however, many of us will still be in quarantine. But what if you could bring all that excitement into your own home? Texas Today reached out to some North Texas businesses that can help you plan the perfect Memorial Day bash and get you ready for summer.

DECOR: Find out which party supply store or yard greeting business is open in your area, and you can choose to have them deliver or do curbside pickup. In this case we chose RED, WHITE, and BLUE decor.

Party City: partycity.com/

Yard Card Wishes: yardcardwishes.com

GAMES: There are plenty of options for indoor and outdoor family games. You can either get creative and make your own fun games or contact a local game rental company and have them deliver, help setup and pickup.

Texas Cornhole: txcornhole.com

Tumbling Towers: tumblingtowers.com/

Texas Sumo Game Rental: texassumo.com

FOOD: It doesn’t matter what food you have, as long as you enjoy it! Feel free to cook your favorite family recipe and if you dare a fun and festive dessert. Texas Today loves BBQ and what better way to support local businesses than to have them deliver to your home.

Heim Barbecue: heimbbq.com

A & H Donuts: anhdonuts.com

DRINKS: With the Texas heat just around the corner, make sure and stay hydrated with plenty of water and of course your favorite drink. If you want to get creative, you can make a favorite frozen cocktail or purchase from local businesses.

Aqua Pop: aquapop.co

Socialice: socialice.com

MUSIC: With most outdoor events and concerts canceled we may be out of luck, and if you’re tired of listening to the same music on your playlist, why not bring some live music to your home? Find out what local artists in your area are doing drive-up concerts and support their talent. Don’t forget to follow social distancing rules.

Ray Johnston Band: rayjohnstonband.com