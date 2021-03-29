March Must-Haves For Spring

From the hottest fashion looks to spring scents you’ll love, lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares his list of must-have products for March.

boohoo

Like the bestie you can always count on, we've got all the outfits and inspo you could ever need. From date-night dresses to a pick-me-up when you’ve had a bad day, we’ll never let you down. We're 24/7, dropping over 500 new products a week, so you always have the latest looks for less. We make fashion accessible and fun, so every girl can get the wardrobe of her dreams.

Nothing New

No one ever intended for there to be so much plastic waste in the world, and we never intended to launch a sustainable sneaker brand with uppers and laces made entirely out of 100% recycled post-consumer plastic — but here we are. We want to leave the world better than we found it, create products people love, and foster the development of sustainable solutions.

Remedy Organics

Remedy Organics was founded by Cindy Kasindorf, a holistic nutritionist who set out to create plant-based beverages that are deliciously protein-packed, superfood-charged and nutrient-dense. Crafted with a lot of passion and integrity using the very best organic ingredients, Remedy Organics’ products aim to help you unleash your body’s natural healing power and live each day to its fullest.

Scrumptious Wicks

The Ingredients: Soy wax, burns cleaner and longer compared to paraffin wax, but is sustainable and made from American farmer-grown soybeans. This, along with lead-free wicks and phthalate-free fragrances, makes for a candle that virtually releases no soot or smoke.

The Inspiration: I draw inspiration for candle scents from cooking, travelling, and even my memories of growing up in an Indian-American household; the woody aroma of incense sticks burning or the spicy, warm scent of masala chai brewing on the stove — these are scents that evoke feelings of comfort and home to me and I love sharing them with the world.

Snack Pop

For almost a century, movie lovers have been combining their candy and popcorn for a delicious sweet and savory combo. Now consumers can find this tasty combo in stores all over the world. It's a treat when watching your favorite movie at home or as a grab and go-to snack throughout the day.