Eat Travel Rock’s host and creator Kelly Rizzo shares immune-boosting cocktail and mocktail recipes with added nutritional value.

The Bunny Boost:

1 oz vodka

4 oz carrot juice

1/2 oz lemon juice

Fresh rosemary

The Blueberry Blast:

1.5 oz gin

Fresh blueberries

Jun Kombucha

Fresh Basil

The Berry Health Tea: