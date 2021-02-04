How to ‘Homegate' for Sunday's Big Game

Just because you're watching Sunday's big game at-home doesn't mean you can't tailgate. Turn the pregame ritual of tailgaiting into a HOMEGATING party with your family. Our Executive Producer, Jessica Grose, has some creative ways to celebrate Sunday's big game at-home.

Game Day Style - Flea Style

Located at The Star, Game Day Style is Flea Style’s newest concept store, and features vintage, reimaged jerseys and shirts, as well home goods like candles and greeting cards and stickers. While you shop, you can sip on a beverage, try their popcorn made from the store’s popcorn machine and purchase items from their concession stand, featuring favorites like Big League Chew and Fun Dip. Game Day Style is open 7 days a week, from 11AM - 5PM.

Swoozie's

ENJOY $15 OFF PURCHASE OF $50+ BETWEEN 2/4 – 2/13 – ENTER CODE “TEXASTODAY” AT CHECKOUT ONLINE OR INSTORE

Swoozie's is the ultimate one stop shop in Dallas for all your "homegaiting" decorations and entertaining needs. From customized cups to football-themed platters they have everything you need to cheer on your favorite team. Swoozie's is the leading contemporary gift and social paper retailer in the US.

Ten50 BBQ

Embrace your at-home football experience with Ten50 BBQ's game day platters. Each tray serves up to 8 people. Currently available by calling 855.QUE.1050 or emailing catering@ten50bbq.com.

Sliders $50 - beef and pork served with pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce

Burnt Ends $150 - burnt ends served with their house sauce

BBQ Taco $115 - beef or pork tacos with cilantro sour cream sauce, pico and limes

Meat & Cheese $80 - sausage, turkey, and cheese with crackers

Torpedo $100 - beef, chicken, or combo served with ranch dressing

Crush Sweets

Crush Sweets is an online baking business, specializing in custom couture decorated sugar cookies and virtual online classes! Along with that, our couture cookies can also be found in the prestigious Dallas florist, Dr. Delphinium.

FREE Gameday Bingo Cards

Have fun with the whole family while watching Sunday's game with FREE commercial themed bingo cards. Use M&M'S NFL candy gifts as the bingo markers for an added tasty treat.

M&M'S NFL Gifts

M&M'S NFL candy gifts are available for all 32 NFL teams. Create one-of-a-kind football party favors with your team colors and logo, or give an NFL-themed candy jar to your favorite football fan. Better yet, stock up on bulk bags of football M&M'S to show your team pride at every homegating or tailgating party, all season long!