How to Help DFW Restaurants Stay In Business

Brandi’s Foodie Diary along with other local food bloggers launched “Takeout Tuesday” to help local restaurants who need business.

Enjoy discounts and specials every Tuesday in a different Dallas neighborhood. This week #TakeoutTuesdayDFW spotlights the best of the southwest – downtown, West End, Grand Prairie, Lancaster and DeSoto.

Shelley's GRILLIN-N-POPPIN

$4 Chicago Style Vienna hot dogs

$2 off vegan Italian, sage and chipotle sausages

Pho ThaiBinh

Buy one entrée, get the other half off (of lesser price)

BurgerIM

$5 classic angus burgers

KayBee Cakes & Bakery

$10 for 1 dozen cookies

Shells and Tails 2 Geaux

$10 for a snack pack

$18 for a shrimp platter

Peace.Love.&Eatz Smoothie Bar

10% off smoothies

