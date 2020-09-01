How to Help DFW Restaurants Stay In Business

Brandi’s Foodie Diary along with other local food bloggers launched “Takeout Tuesday” to help local restaurants who need business.
Enjoy discounts and specials every Tuesday in a different Dallas neighborhood. This week #TakeoutTuesdayDFW spotlights the best of the southwest – downtown, West End, Grand Prairie, Lancaster and DeSoto.
$4 Chicago Style Vienna hot dogs
$2 off vegan Italian, sage and chipotle sausages
Buy one entrée, get the other half off (of lesser price)
$5 classic angus burgers
$10 for 1 dozen cookies
$10 for a snack pack
$18 for a shrimp platter
10% off smoothies