North Texas hospitals, health officials prepare for measles cases ahead of spring break

North Texas health officials and hospitals are preparing for the possibility of regional cases of measles ahead of spring break.

Dallas County Health and Human Services recently sent a letter to parents citing the severity of the state's outbreak and spelling out what happens if a case of measles is confirmed on a school campus.

They said state law may require children who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated with the MMR vaccine to stay home for 21 days, the typical length of the incubation period.

Letters were also sent to daycare centers urging them to look at the vaccination rates of the children in their care.

"The way that we can break that chain is either if we can get them vaccinated within 72 hours of exposure, which is hard to do sometimes, or after that time of exclusion, getting them vaccinated and getting them back to school and so that they don't have to be excluded again," said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, commissioner, Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are no outbreaks currently in North Texas, but plans are being made in the event there is one.

On Tuesday, the state of Texas will provide an update on the number of measles cases in the state. The last number reported by the state was nearly 200.