Fit Men Cook's Kevin Curry Shares Grilled Shrimp Tostada Recipe

Fit Men Cook’s Kevin Curry shares his delicious Grilled Shrimp Tostada recipe. Trust us, make these for dinner tonight!

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

INGREDIENTS:

Shrimp

Red & Green Bell Peppers

Red Onion (optional)

Kevin’s Thick-Cook Sea Blend or any seasoning of your choice

Lime

Tostadas

Pico De Gallo (optional)

Skewers

STEPS:

Soak skewers in water for 30-minutes before use Cut red & green peppers into small squares Stick bell pepper and shrimp onto skewers – use 2 skewers to keep from spinning Spray skewers with avocado oil Add Kevin’s Thick-Cook Sea Blend seasoning Place kabobs on grill Grill kabobs for approximately 2-3 minutes each side Squeeze half a lime on shrimp will grilling Remove kabobs from the grill Add to the top of the tostada Add Pico De Gallo (optional) Add Avocado Crema on top (recipe below)

Avocado Crema

INGREDIENTS:

½ ripe avocado

1 cup plant-based milk

¼ cup diced onion

1 garlic clove

2/3 cup fresh cilantro (with stems)

Juice from one lime

1 tablespoon avocado oil (or olive)

Sea salt & pepper to taste

STEPS:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. For a thinner sauce, simply add tablespoons of almond milk, water or lime juice. Season to taste with sea salt & pepper.

MORE: FitMenCook.com