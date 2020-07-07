Family Pizza Night Just Got Healthier

INGREDIENTS FOR PIZZA: Serves 2
- 1 organic cauliflower head, cleaned and roughly chopped (about 3 lbs)
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided plus a little for the top of crusts
- ½ cup sliced organic cremini mushrooms
- ½ -1 cup organic broccoli florets
- ½ cup sliced organic yellow bell pepper
- ½ cup thinly sliced fresh basil, divided
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 large organic beaten egg whites
- ½ cup thinly sliced seeded tomatoes
- ⅔ cup fresh baby spinach
- 2 cups of TKM Tomato Sauce
PREP: 30 minutes
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place half of cauliflower in a food processor; pulse 10 to 15 times until it resembles rice. Transfer cauliflower to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat with remaining cauliflower.
- Coat all of the cauliflower with organic cooking spray and bake for 25 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from the oven and let cool. Increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees.
- Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high. When hot, add 1 teaspoon oil to the pan and swirl to coat. Add mushrooms, broccoli and bell pepper; saute 5 minutes. Set aside.
- Place cauliflower in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze so that all water is removed. Try to remove all extra water. Combine cauliflower, remaining 1 teaspoon oil, egg whites, ¼ cup basil, ⅛ teaspoon black pepper and garlic in a bowl. Press cauliflower mixture into 2 (8-inch) circles on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Using a cooking brush, coat the crusts lightly with olive oil.
- Bake the 2 crusts for approximately 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove the pan from oven.
- Cover crusts evenly with TKM Tomato Sauce (amount depends on how saucy you like your pizza) and then cover with veggie mixture, tomatoes, spinach and remaining ¼ cup basil. Bake an additional 5 minutes.