Easy to Make At-Home Crafts Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Looking for an easy and fun gift your kids can make for Mother's Day?

Early childhood teacher, author, and creator of Pre-K Pages Vanessa Levin walks us through making these creative and easy-to-make craft ideas: “Thumbody Loves You” and “Hands Down You're the Best.” Daddies play close attention and have fun making these with the kiddos.

Thumbody Loves You

WHAT YOU NEED:

Green tissue paper or shredded paper

1 Craft stick or straw per child

1 Small flower pot or cup per child (whichever your budget allows)

Photo of each child

Glue stick

Scissors

Tape

Paint (color and type of your choice)

Construction paper

Marker or pencil

DIRECTIONS:

First, trace and cut out hearts from a variety of different colored construction paper. If you have a die-cut machine and a heart shape, you can use it to save time. If your children are older, you can invite them to cut out their own hearts.

Next, print one photograph of your child. This will look best on glossy photo paper, but it will be fine if you use regular paper or cardstock.

Now you’re ready to gather at a table and start making their keepsakes for Mom.

Start by inviting kids to select a heart in the color of their choice. Then they can use their thumbs to paint thumbprints on the front of the heart. If you’re using real flower pots, they can also add their thumbprints to the pot. You may want to do this project over two days to allow the paint to dry.

After the thumbprints are dry, write the words “Thumbody Loves You” on each heart with your marker. If you prefer, you can print the phrase on your computer and cut and paste the phrases on the hearts. You can also write the phrase directly on the pot or cup itself.

Then, your kids can glue their pictures to the front of their hearts. Next, have them tape a craft stick to the back of the heart.

Now invite them to crumple up a sheet of green tissue paper and place it in their cup or pot. If you’re using shredded paper, invite them to place it in their pots.

Finally, have your kids place their heart “flower” into the pot or cup.

Hands Down You're the Best

WHAT YOU NEED:

Tempera paint in a variety of colors

Construction paper in a variety of colors

Picture of each child

Laminator and laminating film

Scissors

Glue stick

Markers

DIRECTIONS: