How many teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls? Here's every repeat champion

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs completed their road to repeating last season. Now, they are setting their sights on an unprecedented three-peat.

The Super Bowl LVII champions won their second straight championship when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas last February. In the process, the team snapped a 19-year streak to lift the Lombardi Trophy again.

Over the 59-year history of the Super Bowl, only nine teams have successfully defended their title. Going even further, no team in NFL history has won three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs will have a chance to break new ground in Super Bowl LIX, as they will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans with a third straight title on the line.

Before that game kicks off, let's look back at the championship company the Chiefs joined last year:

Green Bay Packers: Super Bowls I and II

The Super Bowl trophy is named after the coach who won the first two Super Bowls. Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers won the inaugural Super Bowl against the Chiefs and came out on top in Super Bowl II against the Oakland Raiders.

Miami Dolphins: Super Bowls VII and VIII

The Miami Dolphins made history in 1972 when they completed the NFL’s only undefeated season with a Super Bowl VII win against Washington. A perfect season wasn’t enough, though, as they went 12-2 the next year and beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Super Bowls IX and X

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off a dynasty in the 1970s by winning Super Bowls IX and X behind some stellar defense. The team beat the Vikings at a chilly Tulane Stadium in Super Bowl IX before fending off the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Super Bowl X.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Super Bowls XIII and XIV

After two long years without a Super Bowl, the Steelers went back-to-back once again, this time thanks to their offense. Terry Bradshaw won consecutive Super Bowl MVPs after throwing four touchdown passes against the Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII and two more against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV.

San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV

The 49ers had already won two Super Bowls before they went back-to-back in Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV. Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl XXIII MVP after going off for a Super Bowl-record 215 receiving yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Montana won game MVP honors the next year by tossing five touchdown passes in a historic blowout against the Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys: Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII

The Cowboys went back-to-back at the Buffalo Bills’ expense. Dallas won the first matchup between the two sides in Super Bowl XXVII and won the grudge match a year later in Super Bowl XXVIII. The team lost in the NFC Championship Game the following season before winning Super Bowl XXX, giving it a third title in four seasons.

Denver Broncos: Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII

John Elway got to ride off into the sunset. He won his first first Super Bowl against the Packers at 37 years old and was named Super Bowl XXXIII MVP the next year against the Atlanta Falcons in what turned out to be his final NFL game.

New England Patriots: Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX

Like the ‘90s Cowboys, the New England Patriots won three Super Bowls in a four-year stretch. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. upset the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, missed the playoffs in 2002 and then won Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX against the Carolina Panthers and Eagles, respectively.

Kansas City Chiefs: Super Bowls LVII and LVIII

Mahomes and the Chiefs cemented themselves as a dynasty by winning three Super Bowls in five years. They went back-to-back with a 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII before picking up another three-point win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

